Selling your Seoul: Why city slogans keep changing?

Seoul city is moving to replace its eight-year-old slogan, "I.Seoul.U," by putting two new candidates, "Seoul, My Soul" and "Seoul for You," to an online vote for the next 30 days starting Wednesday.

The city government under Oh Se-hoon has stated that a new slogan is needed as the current one lacks popularity and does not make sense.

In calling time on the slogan, Oh is erasing one of the legacies of the late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, who died amid a sexual harassment scandal two years ago.

But the city government felt differently under the previous mayor. When it chose the "I.Seoul.U" slogan in 2015, the city said it was designed to showcase how South Korea's most populous city can bring individuals together.

The slogan faced criticism and mockery at the time. Critics said it did not effectively communicate information about Seoul, in addition to its abstractness and grammatical errors.

The city government under Park had sought to justify the slogan by citing the public vote as evidence of its popularity, though the other two options "Seouling" and "Seoulmate" faced similar criticisms.

Seoul is not the only municipality in Korea where elected mayors bring forward new slogans -- often done poorly and without reflecting a city's unique characteristics.

Like the Seoul mayor who was reelected last year, other cities that have opted to change their slogans have seen recent changes in leadership. For example, the industrial city of Daegu saw conservative politician Hong Joon-pyo take office last year; and Busan, the country’s largest port city saw Park Heong-joon of the conservative ruling People Power Party also became mayor in 2021.

In January, Busan introduced a new slogan “Busan is Good,” replacing its previous slogan of 20 years, "Dynamic Busan." Daegu also ditched its 19-year-old "Colorful Daegu" and switched to "Powerful Daegu” last year.

Experts have pointed out the inconsistency in Korean cities' branding strategies, noting that changes in slogans often coincide with new leaderships looking to make their mark.

"It happens in many places where as soon as the mayor or tourism minister or any other government changes, the first thing they do is to abandon the previous logo or slogan and start a process to create a new one," said Mihalis Kavaratzis, professor of Place Marketing at Manchester Metropolitan University.

"That is very often unnecessary. It is a potential waste of taxpayer money and a waste of effort. It also signifies an inconsistency that is not welcome."