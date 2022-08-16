Seoul to choose new slogan by December

(Seoul Metropolitan Government)
The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Tuesday that it has officially embarked on developing the city‘s new slogan, which will replace the eight-year-old “I·SEOUL·U,” created under the mayorship of Park Won-soon.
The city government said it has decided to change the slogan after the existing one has been widely criticized for lacking clarity.
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon also previously criticized his predecessor’s slogan for being incomprehensible and for not being catchy. Oh also expressed his hope that a new slogan could help market Seoul internationally.
According to a survey of over 1,000 Seoul citizens and 200 foreign visitors in June, only 17.9 percent of the foreigners answered that they know the slogan, while 69.3 percent of locals said they are aware of it.
About 69 percent of the foreign respondents also said the existing slogan does not blend with the city‘s image and future.
The majority of foreigners and local respondents, 73 percent and 68 percent, respectively, agreed on the need to change the city’s slogan.
The city government plans to create a new slogan that can capture the image of a vibrant city which can be beloved by people around the globe.
The city government will conduct both online and offline surveys to collect opinions regarding the new slogan from both foreigners and locals.
In September, the government will launch a committee and appoint a branding expert to spearhead the project. The team will be asked to create three to five design drafts.
Between November and December, the government will open a vote in which locals and foreigners from certain cities can join. With consideration of the vote, the committee will choose a final slogan.
The decision will be announced at a forum in December featuring urban planning and design experts from here and abroad.
The city government will start officially using the new slogan next year, it said.
