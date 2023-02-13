'Xcalibur' to be recreated with all-female cast in Japan

“Xcalibur,” a musical by the Korean musical company EMK, will be made into a Japanese version by the Takarazuka Revue, an all-female theater troupe.

The Japanese production will take to the stage from July 23 to Aug. 5 at Tokyo Tatemono Brillia Hall. The Takarazuka Revue is an all-female theater troupe founded in 1913 to attract tourists to Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan.

Daiichi Inaba will direct “Xcalibur,” featuring actress Toa Serika and Haruno Sakura in the lead roles.

“I’m really looking forward to the all-female Takarazuka version of 'Xcalibur.' We will cooperate in all possible ways,” Kim Ji-won, vice president of EMK, said.

“Xcalibur,” a musical reinterpretation of King Arthur, with music by Frank Wildhon, lyrics by Robin Lerner and a book by Ivan Menchell, premiered in South Korea in 2019. It’s the third original production by EMK.