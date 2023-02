The Ministry of Science and ICT on Monday released photos of the moon taken by Danuri, South Korea's first lunar mission also known as the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter. As the KPLO underwent a testing period for about a month after it successfully entered the moon's orbit on Dec. 27, it was able to capture high-definition photos of the moon's surface and send the collected data to the Earth's ground control.

