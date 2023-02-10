Cinecube to screen 2023 Academy Awards nominated films

A poster for Cinecube's special screening of nominated films from the 95th Academy Awards. (Cinecube)

Independent film theater Cinecube, located in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, announced Thursday that it will screen acclaimed films that have been nominated for the 95th Academy Awards.

Eleven works nominated for this year's Oscars and three others selected by Cinecube will be screened through March 28.

Among the 11 nominations are six films yet to be released in the country, including "Tar," "The Whale," "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Close," "EO" and "The Quiet Girl."

The acclaimed comedy-drama "Everything Everywhere All at Once" co-directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, which set a new record with a total of 11 Oscar nominations; biographical drama "Elvis" directed by Baz Luhrmann; and the stop-motion animation "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" by Guillermo del Toro will also be screened.

The indie theater has also chosen three popular films from last year for rescreening -- "Decision to Leave" by director Park Chan-wook, "Nope" by director Jordan Peele and "The Worst Person in the World," Joachim Trier's last film in the Oslo trilogy.

Screening times will be unveiled five days prior to each screening date at Cinecube's website, where ticket reservations can also be made.

This year's Oscars is scheduled to be held on March 12 at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, and will be streamed on ABC.com, Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

