Hyundai Motor Group tops US vehicle dependability rankings

Hyundai Motor Group has once again topped the J.D. Power US Vehicle Dependability Study with all of its three auto brands -- Hyundai, Kia and Genesis -- ranked in the top 10, the South Korean automaker said Friday.

According to J.D. Power’s report that assessed 31 auto brands, Genesis ranked second while Kia and Hyundai placed third and eighth, respectively. The Korean automaker said its three brands had the best overall average score of the 16 global auto groups in the study for the second year in a row.

Kia ranked highest in the mass market segment for a third consecutive year, with the market tracker finding 152 problems per 100 Kia vehicles. Genesis, the second in overall brand rankings, had 144 problems. Hyundai reported 170 problems.

Hyundai Motor Group also obtained three segment awards for the Kia Forte in the compact car division, the Kia Optima in the midsize car division and the Kia Sportage in the compact SUV division.

“The reason Hyundai Motor Group could receive the best dependability among the global auto groups was our endless efforts across all sectors,” a Hyundai Motor Group official said.

“We will put our best efforts into maintaining the quality that can continuously meet the customers’ expectations.”

The J.D. Power US Vehicle Dependability Study is based on responses from 30,062 car owners of 2020 model-year vehicles after three years of ownership. The study took place from August through November last year.