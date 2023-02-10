 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Kakao 2022 net down 38% due to base effect

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 10, 2023 - 09:26       Updated : Feb 10, 2023 - 09:26
The corporate logo of Kakao Corp. (Kakao Corp.)
The corporate logo of Kakao Corp. (Kakao Corp.)

Kakao Corp., the operator of the country's top mobile messenger, said Friday its 2022 net income fell 38 percent due to a base effect.

The company's net profit totaled 1.02 trillion won ($810.2 million) on a consolidated basis in 2022, compared with a profit of 1.64 trillion won a year ago, according to Kakao in a regulatory filing.

It posted 580.5 billion won in operating profit for the year, down 2.4 percent from 594.9 billion won the previous year. Annual sales rose 15.8 percent to 7.1 trillion won from 6.1 trillion won.

Kakao said the weak bottom line is blamed on losses stemming from its merger of two US web content publishing subsidiaries, Tapas Media and Radish Media Inc., two years ago.

For the fourth quarter, Kakao posted a net loss of 539.3 billion won, turning from a profit of 224.1 billion won a year earlier, due to the accounting loss from the Tapas-Radish merger.

It posted 100.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, down 5.8 percent from a year ago, while sales fell 0.6 percent to 1.8 trillion won.

The quarterly loss was 820.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

Kakao said it logged 3.8 trillion won in sales from its platform business last year, which includes its e-commerce platform Talk Biz, up 16 percent from a year ago.

Sales from the company's content business, including Kakao Games, digital comics and music, rose 15 percent on-year to 3.3 billion won.

Its "story" business, which refers to entertainment content, saw a 16 percent on-year growth to 920.9 billion won, while sales of its games business jumped 11 percent to 1.1 trillion won.

The number of monthly active users of KakaoTalk, its flagship mobile messenger, came to 47.77 million as of end of the fourth quarter, up 740,000 from a year ago.

Kakao said the cost and aftereffects of a massive service disruption in mid-October, caused by a fire at its data center on the southern outskirts of Seoul, was included in the company's fourth-quarter earnings, worth 40 billion won.

Due to the accident, nearly all online services provided from KakaoTalk, Kakao Pay and Kakao T, a transportation service app, suffered a massive malfunction for about a week.

In December, Kakao announced plans to give cash compensation to all small business owners for damage from the service disruption. Those who reported losses of 300,000 won or less will receive 30,000 won in compensation, while businesses with 300,000-500,000 won in damage will be granted 50,000 won.

Kakao's earnings report was released before the market opened. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114