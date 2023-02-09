Court orders Namyang to hand over controlling stake to Hahn & Co.

An appellate court on Thursday ordered Namyang Dairy to sell its controlling stake to private equity firm Hahn & Co. to abide by a binding contract signed by the two in 2021.

The Seoul High Court upheld the lower court's decision in favor of Hahn & Co., ordering Namyang Dairy Chairman Hong Won-sik and his family members to hand over their controlling shares to the buyout company.

"Going through the details, the court did not see a reason" to continue the trial and call on more witnesses, the court said, dismissing the appeal filed by Hong.

Namyang Dairy expressed regret on the court ruling. It said it will take the case to the Supreme Court.

In August 2021, Hahn & Co. filed a lawsuit against Namyang Dairy shareholders for failing to comply with a contract to sell their controlling shares to them.

Under a share purchase agreement seal by the two companies in May 2021, Namyang Dairy agreed to a sale of its controlling 53.08 percent stake for 310.7 billion won ($246 million) to the Seoul-based buyout firm.

The stock transfer deal was made after the dairy company came under fire for claiming its yogurt drink Bulgaris can prevent COVID-19. Hong pledged to step down from his chairmanship to take responsibility for the controversy.

A few months later, Hong claimed that the deal was invalid, asserting that Hahn & Co. failed to uphold the duty of confidentiality and "inappropriately interfered" in management. Hahn & Co. won the lawsuit filed against Hong and his family in September. Hong filed an appeal.

Hong also filed a separate lawsuit against Hahn & Co., arguing the private equity firm should pay a 30 billion won penalty, 10 percent of the initial deal, to take responsibility for the contract not being carried out as planned. Hong lost the lawsuit in December.

Hahn & Co. expressed concerns that the delay of the stock transfer deal led to a deterioration in the corporate value of Namyang Dairy. It also filed a lawsuit against Hong and his family, demanding 50 billion won in damages as a result from delaying the deal.

In recent years, the dairy company has been embroiled in various controversies, including illegal drug use charges against members of the owner family, the founder's grandson and granddaughter.