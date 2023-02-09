 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Actor Yoo Ah-in banned from leaving country over alleged propofol use

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Feb 9, 2023 - 11:08       Updated : Feb 9, 2023 - 11:08
(Yoo Ah-in Instagram)
(Yoo Ah-in Instagram)

Actor Yoo Ah-in is under police probe for the illegal use of propofol, a powerful anesthetic commonly used for routine surgeries, and has been banned from leaving the country, according to the police on Wednesday.

A drug crime investigation unit under the Seoul Metropolitan Police questioned Yoo on Monday, on suspicions of violating the Narcotics Control Act. The police questioned Yoo over allegations that he was habitually prescribed propofol through repeat visits to several hospitals.

The investigation began when the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety detected frequent propofol prescriptions to Yoo, and reported the case to the police.

The police secured Yoo’s body hair and requested a drug test to the National Forensic Service.

Yoo’s entertainment agency, UAA, admitted that Yoo is under investigation. “Yoo Ah-in was recently questioned by police regarding propofol use. (Yoo) has been actively cooperating with all investigations,” the agency said in an official letter on Wednesday.

Illegal use of propofol can result in up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to 100 million won ($79,000). A number of influential figures including Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong and actor Ha Jung-woo have been fined for illegal propofol abuse.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114