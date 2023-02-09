 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

Seoul shares open lower on US losses

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 9, 2023 - 09:42       Updated : Feb 9, 2023 - 09:42
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday, driven by big-cap tech losses, as US shares ended lower on concerns over the Federal Reserve's continued monetary tightening.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 15.03 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,468.61 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, US shares ended lower after Fed Gov. Christopher Waller said he's "prepared for a longer fight to get inflation down" and interest rates need to remain high for some time.

New York Fed President John Williams also said the US central bank needs to maintain "restrictive" rates for a few years to curb inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.61 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.68 percent.

In Seoul, most top-cap shares opened lower.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.65 percent, and chip giant SK hynix sank 2 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution went down 0.92 percent, and Samsung SDI inched down 0.14 percent. LG Chem also shed 0.45 percent.

Major bio shares lost ground, with Samsung Biologics sliding 0.25 percent and Celltrion falling 0.54 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor decreased 0.35 percent, and its affiliate Kia lost 0.42 percent.

But leading financial firms rose. KB Financial Group added 0.9 percent, and Hana Financial grew 0.41 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,262.75 won against the US dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 2.65 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114