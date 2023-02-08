HD Hyundai to support rescue work in Turkey

South Korea’s largest shipbuilding conglomerate HD Hyundai said Wednesday it will send 10 medium-sized excavators for reconstruction work to Turkey, which was severely damaged by a strong earthquake that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday.

This is part of the aid given by Korean businesses, as the Korean government dispatched rescue workers on Tuesday with its plan to provide $5 million in emergency humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, to Turkey.

“We hope that our support will help recover the damage as soon as possible,” a company official said.

HD Hyundai has provided donations of construction equipment, manpower, cash and goods to areas affected by natural disasters around the world.