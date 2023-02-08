[Breaking] Parliament passes bill to impeach safety minister

South Korea's parliament passed a bill to impeach Minister of Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min Wednesday afternoon, charging him for the "inadequate response" to the Itaewon crowd crush disaster.

At the National Assembly controlled by the liberal opposition Democratic Party of Korea, the bill had 179 votes in favor, 109 votes against, and five votes abstained. The passage, which required at least half of the votes from all 299 lawmakers, immediately deprived Lee of his authority as safety minister.

But the fate of the minister remains uncertain, pending a decision by the Constitutional Court for a review of its legality.

At the Constitutional Court, Rep. Kim Do-eup of the ruling People Power Party, who serves as the chief of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee of the National Assembly, is to cite the allegations that have been raised against the minister to make the case against him. While submitting the impeachment bill, the opposition bloc, comprising 176 lawmakers, accused Lee of breaching the Constitution, the Framework Act on the Management of Disasters and Safety and the State Public Officials Act. They argued that the minister should be held to account for the tragic accident and the bungled response.

If the court rules in favor of the impeachment bill, with six out of nine judges giving the nod to the decision, Lee will become the first minister to be dismissed by the parliament in South Korea's constitutional history.

It remains unclear whether the court will support the impeachment vote as the judges will examine whether Lee has violated the law regarding the government's response to the Itaewon disaster. The ruling People Power Party has defended Lee, stating that the minister was not determined to be held legally accountable for the disaster by a special police probe. The prosecution likewise did not indict Lee.

Police, instead, pressed charges against 23 police officers, firefighters and public servants, mostly at the district level.

Observers also point out a possible delay in a Constitutional Court ruling due to absences. Two of the nine judges are set to leave their post later this year in March and April, respectively, meaning that it would take some time to fill their seats.

Lee has served as interior minister since May 2022 under the conservative Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

The motion to impeach Lee was proposed by the opposition blocon Monday, holding the top official in charge of national safety accountable for the Itaewon crowd crush in October last year that claimed 159 lives.

Prior to the proposal, the Democratic Party, led by embattled Rep. Lee Jae-myung, staged a demonstration in central Seoul on Saturday with some 100 lawmakers there voicing criticism against the Yoon administration and demanding the dismissal of the interior minister.