Motion filed to impeach safety minister over Itaewon disaster

Minister of Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min attends the plenary session of the National Assembly on Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s main opposition the Democratic Party of Korea on Monday tabled a motion to impeach Minister of Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min over the deadly crowd crush in Seoul’s Itaewon on Oct. 29, 2022.

The impeachment motion was submitted on the grounds that Lee failed to carry out measures to prevent crowd congestion or to work with concerned institutions in the event of mass disasters. The safety minister did not respond in time as the crowd surge turned into a mass-casualty event, according to the motion.

The motion also highlighted remarks made by the safety minister during the parliamentary investigation of the Itaewon disaster that wrapped up last month.

Appearing before lawmakers at the Dec. 27 interpellation session of the parliamentary investigation, Lee said on his delayed on-site response on the night of the disaster that by the time he was alerted, “It was already late.”

The safety minister got to the scene 45 minutes past midnight, some 85 minutes after he was briefed about the situation for the first time. Explaining the delay, he said that the “golden time” -- the crucial time for saving a person’s life in an emergency -- had “already passed.”

Last Oct. 30, in the immediate aftermath of the disaster, Lee said that having police officials around the narrow alleyway that was crammed with a large crowd “would not have made a difference.” The parliamentary investigation found the lack of police presence led to the failure in crowd management.

The motion, anticipated to be put to vote at Wednesday’s plenary session, will likely pass as the National Assembly majority is controlled by the Democratic Party.