National

S. Korea sends team to aid rescue efforts in Turkey after earthquake

By Choi Si-young
Published : Feb 7, 2023 - 21:03       Updated : Feb 7, 2023 - 21:08
Rescuers and civilians look for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, southeastern Turkey, a day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the region on Monday. (AFP-Yonhap)
Rescuers and civilians look for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, southeastern Turkey, a day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the region on Monday. (AFP-Yonhap)

South Korean rescue workers will fly to Turkey shortly before Tuesday midnight after a powerful earthquake killed at least 5,000 people across southeast Turkey and northern Syria.

In Turkey alone, the death toll has surpassed 3,400, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The 118-member rescue team -- including doctors, emergency medical technicians and special forces trained to deal with extreme situations -- is the largest single rescue mission ever put together.

Calling Turkey a “brother country,” President Yoon Suk Yeol was one of the first leaders who had offered to help Ankara, which fielded ground troops to back South Korea in the 1950-53 Korean War.



By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
