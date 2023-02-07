[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen unit sets sales record with 1st single

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen’s three-piece unit BSS sold over 478,000 copies of its first single on the first day of release. This tops the first-week sales record for an album from a K-pop band subunit, according to agency Pledis Entertainment on Tuesday. Single “Second Wind” -- from Seungkwan, Dogyeom and Hoshi -- came out Monday, about five years since their digital single “Just Do It.” Lead track “Fighting” from the three-track album landed atop iTunes top songs charts in 24 regions, as well as a number of real-time major music charts at home. Separately, the 13-piece band will host its seventh fan meet event, dubbed Carat Land, in Seoul from March 10-12. Billlie to return next month with 4th EP: report

(Credit: Mystic Story)

Billlie will bring out its fourth EP at the end of next month, according to a local media report Tuesday. The group's agency Mystic Story confirmed the news following the report, adding that it will show unique musicality and a deeper story. It will be about seven months since its previous album “The Billage of Perception: Chapter Two.” The seven-member act debuted in November 2021, and “Ring Ma Bell (What a Wonderful World” that fronted its third EP was No. 1 on the Best K-Pop Tracks of 2022 list by British magazine Dazed. “GingaMingaYo (The Strange World),” the main track from its second EP made the Best K-Pop Songs and Albums of 2022 So Far list, published by Time magazine in June last year. In November, the group hosted an online concert to mark its first anniversary. Mamamoo’s Hwasa logs 100m views with ‘Twit’ music video

(Credit: RBW Entertainment)

Hwasa of Mamamoo amassed 100 million views on YouTube with the music video for her solo song “Twit,” according to agency RBW Entertainment on Tuesday. This is her second music video as a solo artist to reach the milestone, following “Maria.” “Twit” is her first solo work that was unveiled in February 2019. The trap beat tone swept a series of major music charts at home and ranked among the top ten on iTunes top songs charts in 19 regions. The music video garnered 10 million views in five days on YouTube. Meanwhile, the quartet is in the middle of the Asian leg of its first international tour that started in Seoul in late November last year. It will hold a concert in Singapore on Thursday and will head to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Manila, Philippines over the weekend. Just B to collaborate with AleXa

(Credit: Blue Dot Entertainment)