GMC debuts Sierra Denali in Korea

Roberto Rempel, CEO of GM Korea, announces the launch of GMC Sierra Denali in the Korean market in a media showcase held on the floating island of Sebitseom in Seoul on Tuesday. (GM Korea)

General Motors on Tuesday announced the launch of the Sierra Denali, GMC’s flagship pickup truck, in South Korea, officially introducing the GMC brand in the country for the first time.

“Today we are to introduce the GMC brand in Korea with the launch of an astoundingly advanced and exceedingly premium truck, the GMC Sierra,” said Roberto Rempel, CEO of GM Korea, in a media showcase held on the floating island of Sebitseom in Seoul.

Only the Sierra Denali -- the highest trim of the pickup truck lineup -- has been made available here, according to GM Korea. The Sierra Denali, a five-seater that has undergone five generation makeovers since its debut in 1987, measures 5,890 millimeters in length, 2,065 mm in width and 1,950 mm in height. The premium pickup truck’s wheelbase is 3,745 mm.

The CEO pointed out that the Chevrolet Colorado -- a pickup truck introduced in the country in 2020 -- now accounts for a 72 percent market share in the imported pickup truck segment. The Korean office of the global automaker said it expects to see similar success for the Sierra Denali.

“I am more than confident to say the new Sierra Denali will be a pioneer redefining the pickup trucks and the premium market here in Korea,” said Rempel.

Although the automaker did not declare its sales goal for the flagship pickup truck, the company was confident the Sierra Denali would have a similar success to the Chevrolet Colorado.

The Sierra Denali offers a powerful performance with a maximum of 426 horsepower and maximum torque of 63.6 kilogram-meters based on a 6.2-liter V8 direct injection gasoline engine. It also boasts a high-rigidity box frame body capable of towing up to 3,945 kilograms. Looking to provide an authentic American experience, the automaker said the flagship pickup truck will target local customers who pursue a premium lifestyle.

“The name of Denali came from Mount Denali, the highest mountain peak in North America, and simply put, the GMC Sierra Denali represents our ambition to be the best,” said Molly Peck, chief marketing officer of GMC Buick.

“When it comes to Korea, the GMC Sierra Denali is the perfect introduction for the brand. Korean consumers are discerning. They value excellent quality and appreciate luxury.”

The CMO noted that the Korean market is strategically important to the growth of the GMC brand and the brand’s goal to sell 1 million vehicles per year worldwide by the end of 2029.

To commemorate the launch of the GMC Sierra in Korea, the automaker has crafted the Denali-X special edition, which is only available here. The model features LED lamps and premium accessories to highlight the pickup truck’s luxurious style.

Regarding a possible launch of the Sierra EV Denali here, the officials did not disclose any detailed timelines. GM said the first ever all-electric Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 is expected to be made available in early 2024 in North America.

GM Korea last week unveiled a plan to introduce six new vehicles to the Korean market this year.

According to market tracker CarIsYou, the Korean pickup truck market has shrunk in recent years. The yearly sales figure logged 29,685 units last year, a sharp drop from 38,929 units sold in 2020.