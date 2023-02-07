 Back To Top
National

Georgia, Korea Herald discuss awareness building

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Feb 7, 2023 - 15:10       Updated : Feb 7, 2023 - 15:15
New Georgia Ambassador to Korea, Tarash Papaskua (right), and The Korea Herald CEO, Choi Jin-young, shake hands during the ambassador's courtesy visit to The Korea Herald on Tuesday. Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald
New Georgia Ambassador to Korea, Tarash Papaskua (right), and The Korea Herald CEO, Choi Jin-young, shake hands during the ambassador's courtesy visit to The Korea Herald on Tuesday. Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald

New Georgian Ambassador to Korea, Tarash Papaskua, and The Korea Herald CEO, Choi Jin-young, discussed ways to enhance public awareness on the bilateral relationship between South Korea and Georgia on Tuesday.

Highlighting the growing interests in Korean culture and music in Georgia, particularly with regards to the Korean language, Papaskua said he wishes to strengthen the economic and cultural relations of the two countries. He also said that The Korea Herald, South Korea's largest English newspaper, can play a bridging role.

The new ambassador said that he has been closely following Georgia's bilateral ties with Korea since 2019, when he first visited Seoul as part of an intergovernmental economic commission.

Papaskua previously served as head of department at the Ministry of Economy in Georgia before he was appointed to the post in Seoul in January.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
