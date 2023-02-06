[From the Scene] 'Room cafes' let S. Korean teens indulge in forbidden desires

In Sinchon, the student area near Seoul's Yonsei University, "Room Cafe" signs vie for the attention of passersby.
But they are not places for coffee or dessert.
Instead they offer a maze of rooms, typically less than 3 square meters, that each have a TV, an often a bathroom with a shower, and a bed.
Many of them openly cater to minors, who are banned from using motel rooms with someone of the opposite sex. The rate for staying at a room cafe is around 10,000 won ($8) per hour -- affordable for teenagers wanting to hide from watchful eyes and engage in drinking and sex.
Usually registered as restaurants here, room cafes have drawn attention recently, as it is difficult for officials to define and regulate them. Room cafes in the Hongdae area near Sinchon had phones that allowed customers to communicate with the owner without leaving the room, as well as a sign saying “No alcohol allowed.”
“Once you get in there, you never know what’s happening inside,” said a 17-year-old student who visited room cafe twice to watch movies and drink beer. “Some girls say they prefer to visit there if they want to share some intimacy with their boyfriends, freely and unknowingly.”
According to a column published for Chosun Ilbo by a police officer last year, police have noticed mentions of room cafes where teens have sex on online communities.
The author, Seo Min-soo, wrote that when he asked a high school student how he perceived room cafes, he was told they were affordable places to go for a date.
The cafes are not just popular among high school students, Seo was told. The high schooler said he has seen many middle school students visiting.
According to a 2020 survey by Ministry of Gender Equality, 14 percent of teenagers said they have visited room cafes.
Room cafes are an evolved version of "multi rooms" that offered a place for teens to act out their desires free from interruption. They were called multi-room cafes because the rooms inside were equipped with various things to enjoy -- gaming consoles, large screens and karaoke machines.
In 2012 a law was introduced banning teenagers from entry.
Similar facilities like “DVD rooms” and “video rooms” -- which provide screens, sofas and beds in individual rooms -- have also long been restricted to teenagers.
Room cafes are just a slightly different version of those businesses, modified to circumvent the regulations. Teens were eventually banned from using them in 2016.
As the criticism toward room cafes grew, some owners complained that their businesses are not all about teenage hedonism.
“We do have lots of teenage customers, but they have to leave before 10 p.m., as the law says,” said a room cafe owner, male in his 40s. “We strictly prohibit customers from drinking inside, and always keep our facility clean.”
He emphasized that his cafe sticks to the law, but admitted that he cannot supervise everything that happens behind the doors.
Another room cafe owner surnamed Kim, who runs business in Hongdae, said that not all room cafes are inviting teenagers to do “inappropriate things.”
"There are only very few businesses that have locks or beds. It is unfair to degrade every room cafe because of those few exceptions,” said Kim.
A 17-year-old The Korea Herald spoke to in Hongdae said he was told by his parents not to visit room cafes, but not at his school.
"My parents warned me not to go such places, but many of my friends go there," he said.
A college freshman who wanted to be identified by the surname Song said she visited room cafes when she was a high school student.
“I don’t think it is the problem of facilities like room cafes. A certain percentage of teenagers will always do as they please, no matter how society tries to stop them,” she said.
"Some visit (room cafes) with their boyfriends or girlfriends, but some just go to spend private time with friends. It’s not always used as a space for inappropriate things,” she added.
But she agreed that facilities with locks and beds were inappropriate for minors.
The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family sent an official letter to local governments last week, asking for stricter supervision to prevent teenagers from accessing such facilities with lockable rooms, beds -- in other words places where teenagers might have sex.
"We have provided specific explanation about the type of facilities that minors must stay away from. Rather than stating the category of facility -- like 'room cafe' -- the ministry is trying to provide the exact standard, to prevent expedient tricks" said Kim Sung-byuk, the head of the youth protection office under the Gender Ministry.
"Also, such businesses must attach a notice at the door saying that teenagers are not to enter and work there. We will issue corrective orders to the shops through the crackdown,” added Kim.
But similar facilities have continued to appear, simply shifting names to circumvent regulations -- “multi-room,” “DVD room” and “Video room” -- sex education experts advised that the fundamental solution to protect teenagers is proper education.
Cho Ara, director of the Empathy & Communication Sex Education Institute, said South Korea’s sex education needed to change completely.
“In most cases, sex education in South Korean society is stuck at the point of teaching how to protect oneself from sexual violence, which highlights 'mutual consent' as the key factor of a sexual act. About 90 percent of the sex education requests from schools are sexual violence prevention education," said Cho.
Cho agreed that such education is necessary, but she pointed out the side effect of unbalanced, outdated education.
"By solely imprinting mutual consent as the key factor of sexual act, it made many teenagers to think that having mutual consent is the only factor (to consider) in sexual acts, leaving out consideration for safety, consequences, or satisfaction.”
Cho stressed that other aspects of sex -- possible, realistic consequences and more in-depth contemplation about one’s needs -- must be included in education programs.
“We should allow teenagers to naturally discuss sex itself, as well as informing them about practical issues such as contraception, pregnancy, child care and abortion. Moreover, we need to provide an environment where teenagers can ponder upon about what they really want.”
Bae Jung-won, a professor at Sejong University who is also a well-known columnist of adolescent sex education, also criticized the outdated system of current sex education.
“Korean schools do not provide class hours for sex education. Since there is no officially assigned time, teachers have to violate other class hours, ending up providing sex education no more than an hour, once a year,” said Bae, adding that sex education had been jammed like this for decades.
Bae pointed out that children are already exposed to sexual content on the Internet, but they are unable to discuss sex in healthy ways as proper sex education has not been conducted.
"Just scolding teenagers saying ‘Don’t go to room cafes,’ ‘Don’t do it,’ without explanation about the consequences of adolescent sex or unprotected sex will just leave our children ignorant and unprotected," said Bae.