[From the Scene] 'Room cafes' let S. Korean teens indulge in forbidden desires

Signage for room cafes saying "Adolescents are allowed" is seen in the Hongik University area in Seoul on Thursday. (Lee Jung-youn/The Korea Herald)

In Sinchon, the student area near Seoul's Yonsei University, "Room Cafe" signs vie for the attention of passersby. But they are not places for coffee or dessert. Instead they offer a maze of rooms, typically less than 3 square meters, that each have a TV, an often a bathroom with a shower, and a bed. Many of them openly cater to minors, who are banned from using motel rooms with someone of the opposite sex. The rate for staying at a room cafe is around 10,000 won ($8) per hour -- affordable for teenagers wanting to hide from watchful eyes and engage in drinking and sex. Usually registered as restaurants here, room cafes have drawn attention recently, as it is difficult for officials to define and regulate them. Room cafes in the Hongdae area near Sinchon had phones that allowed customers to communicate with the owner without leaving the room, as well as a sign saying “No alcohol allowed.” “Once you get in there, you never know what’s happening inside,” said a 17-year-old student who visited room cafe twice to watch movies and drink beer. “Some girls say they prefer to visit there if they want to share some intimacy with their boyfriends, freely and unknowingly.” According to a column published for Chosun Ilbo by a police officer last year, police have noticed mentions of room cafes where teens have sex on online communities. The author, Seo Min-soo, wrote that when he asked a high school student how he perceived room cafes, he was told they were affordable places to go for a date. The cafes are not just popular among high school students, Seo was told. The high schooler said he has seen many middle school students visiting. According to a 2020 survey by Ministry of Gender Equality, 14 percent of teenagers said they have visited room cafes.

The hallway of a room cafe in Sinchon, Seoul, (left) and Hongdae, Seoul, Thursday. The rooms have no windows and the doors in the Sinchon cafe can be locked from the inside. (Lee Jung-youn/The Korea Herald)

Room cafes are an evolved version of "multi rooms" that offered a place for teens to act out their desires free from interruption. They were called multi-room cafes because the rooms inside were equipped with various things to enjoy -- gaming consoles, large screens and karaoke machines. In 2012 a law was introduced banning teenagers from entry. Similar facilities like “DVD rooms” and “video rooms” -- which provide screens, sofas and beds in individual rooms -- have also long been restricted to teenagers. Room cafes are just a slightly different version of those businesses, modified to circumvent the regulations. Teens were eventually banned from using them in 2016. As the criticism toward room cafes grew, some owners complained that their businesses are not all about teenage hedonism. “We do have lots of teenage customers, but they have to leave before 10 p.m., as the law says,” said a room cafe owner, male in his 40s. “We strictly prohibit customers from drinking inside, and always keep our facility clean.” He emphasized that his cafe sticks to the law, but admitted that he cannot supervise everything that happens behind the doors. Another room cafe owner surnamed Kim, who runs business in Hongdae, said that not all room cafes are inviting teenagers to do “inappropriate things.” "There are only very few businesses that have locks or beds. It is unfair to degrade every room cafe because of those few exceptions,” said Kim.

The room inside the room cafe in Sinchon is equipped with a separate bathroom, bed, air purifier, air conditioner and television. (Lee Jung-youn/The Korea Herald)

A 17-year-old The Korea Herald spoke to in Hongdae said he was told by his parents not to visit room cafes, but not at his school. "My parents warned me not to go such places, but many of my friends go there," he said. A college freshman who wanted to be identified by the surname Song said she visited room cafes when she was a high school student. “I don’t think it is the problem of facilities like room cafes. A certain percentage of teenagers will always do as they please, no matter how society tries to stop them,” she said. "Some visit (room cafes) with their boyfriends or girlfriends, but some just go to spend private time with friends. It’s not always used as a space for inappropriate things,” she added. But she agreed that facilities with locks and beds were inappropriate for minors.

The room cafe in Hongdae, Seoul, provides a slim mattress, television, and blanket. A ventilator was installed as there are no windows in the room. (Lee Jung-youn/The Korea Herald)