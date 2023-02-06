 Back To Top
National

Military police launch probe into alleged motor drill violence in Army

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Feb 6, 2023 - 15:43       Updated : Feb 6, 2023 - 15:43
(123rf)
(123rf)

Military police launched an investigation after a report that a sergeant had abused a soldier with a motor drill.

According to the military on Monday, a sergeant at a unit located in the Seoul metropolitan area was reported Sunday for triggering a motor drill on the arm of a soldier on Friday. The names of the perpetrator and victim remain unknown.

The sergeant appeared at the unit's cafeteria with a motor drill in his hand and suddenly operated it against the arm of the soldier, who was cleaning the area at the time. The victim claimed the blade of the drill ripped his clothes and cut into his skin.

The perpetrator reportedly left the scene right after saying "I'm sorry," and the victim managed his wound himself.

The victim later reported the incident to the upper level, demanding a genuine apology and prevention of a recurrence. However, the apology was not made and unit superiors tried to cover up the case, according to the victim.

The victim relayed the incident and the unit’s poor response to family during a visit, and the family reported it to the Defense Help Call -- a military hotline for consultation and reporting crimes. The unit belatedly separated the victim and the perpetrator only after the report from the victim’s family, and military police began an investigation.

"The unit is recognizing the issue very seriously. Based on the results of the military police investigation, we will strictly deal with it according to laws and regulations,” Bae Seok-jin, head of the Army's Seoul Public Information Team, said in a regular briefing Monday.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
