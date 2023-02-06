LG’s symbolic headquarters to be refurbished in decade

LG Group said Monday it has kicked off the construction to renovate the lower floors of its symbolic LG Twin Towers, a landmark in Yeouido, western Seoul, where its major affiliates including LG Electronics are headquartered.

Since the buildings were established in 1987, it is the second time the nation's fourth-largest conglomerate carries out a renovation of the two skyscrapers. It renovated the working spaces in the upper level floors in 2009, and it is the it is the first time the group renovates the lower floors, where rest facilities are in.

According to LG, the construction work started last week to refurbish the main lobby on the first floor, the arcade spaces in the underground floors and outdoor parking lots. The lobby area will be expanded to take in more skylight, and the rest facilities will be expanded.

With the construction set to last for about a year, the conglomerate has opened a website to collect the preferences and opinions of its employees on the kind of facilities they want in the building.

"We see demands for rest spaces and health-related facilities. Whether it be gym facilities or medical facilities, we will collect more opinions and reflect them as the renovation construction progresses," an LG official told The Korea Herald.

The group carried out two separate surveys in June and October last year to collect employees’ opinions.

As part of its effort to reinvigorate working spaces, the group has also recently started operating a dinning lounge for VIP guests where high-ranking executives can book for business meetings.

Some 6,500 employees of LG Group are stationed in the LG Twin Towers. LG Electronics occupies the West building, while other major affiliates, including LG Display, LG Chem and LG Corp. are headquartered in the East building.