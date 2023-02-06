TXT tops Billboard main album chart

Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, has topped the Billboard 200 chart with its fifth mini album “The Name Chapter: Temptation,” Billboard said Monday.

The five-piece act, which debuted in March 2019, became the fifth Korean artist to land at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart after BTS, SuperM, Stray Kids and Blackpink.

The five-song set earned 161,500 equivalent album units in the US in the week ending Feb. 2, according to Luminate.

TXT said the achievement was a "dream come true."

“We were surprised to hear the news in the morning. We want to thank Moa for making us reach such a valuable position. It was due to Moa’s effort that we could come this far. Thank you for loving and supporting us,” TXT said, using the name of their fandom.

“We also want to thank Big Hit Music and Hybe staff, and producer Bang Si-hyuk. We will continue to do our best.”

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the best-performing albums and EPs in the US based on multimetric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA), and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

TXT's 161,500 equivalent album units comprised 152,000 album sales, 9,000 SEA units, and 500 TEA units. Of 152,00 albums sold, 98 percent were CD sales while 2 percent were digital album sales.

“The CD configuration of ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ was issued in collectible packages each with a standard set of internal paper items and branded randomized mystery elements. CD sales were also enhanced by autographed editions sold via the act’s webstore,” Billboard said.

This is the largest sales week scored by any album since Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” debuted at No. 1 on the same chart dated Nov. 5 last year with 1.14 million copies sold.

TXT's win for the Billboard tally dated Feb. 11 also broke the seven-week streak by SZA's "SOS."

“The Name Chapter: Temptation” tells the story of youths that face temptation on a long journey toward their future.

The album comprises five tracks including the titular track “Sugar Rush Ride,” and side tracks “Devil by the Window,” “Happy Fools (feat. Coi Leray),” “Tinnitus” and “Farewell Neverland.”

The lead single “Sugar Rush Ride” is an alternative pop dance tune that sings of the emotional roller-coaster ride as the protagonist gets shaken by the devil's temptation.