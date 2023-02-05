[Behind the wheel] True beauty found inside for Audi A8 L

The Audi A8 L series adds more prestige to the German automaker’s already high-end sedan, the Audi A8. The L dontes its long wheelbase. As the wheelbase of a vehicle is the distance between the center of the front wheels and the center of the rear wheels, the Audi A8 L lineups offer more space in the backseat. That is where the Audi A8 L model’s true value can be found.

The Audi A8 L 55 TFSI quattro Premium, a revamped model that features an upgraded design, showed where the automaker’s luxury class sedan was headed during a media test drive on Jan. 31.

The first impression that stood out was how long the car was. With a length of 5,300 millimeters, a wheelbase of 3,128 mm, width of 1,945 mm and height of 1,520 mm, the Audi A8 L looked long and slick.

As the wheelbase stretched over 3.1 meters, the backseat behind the passenger seat -- often known as the “CEO’s seat” -- resembled a first-class seat on an airplane. The Korea Herald reporter, who stands at 185 centimeters, was able to lie back and put his feet on the footrest with his legs stretched out all the way. The footrest comes from the back of the pulled-forward passenger seat.