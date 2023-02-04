92 people evacuated as fire breaks out in public bathhouse

More than 90 people evacuated Saturday morning as a fire broke out at a public bathhouse in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, according to local media reports.

The fire started at 8:07 a.m. from the bathhouse, which uses the second, third and the fourth floor of a six-story building.

The fire was put out in around an hour, but smoke billowed into other facilities of the building.

Of 92 people who evacuated the scene, three people who inhaled smoke were taken to nearby hospital, including a 24-year-old who got the first-degree burn.

Fire authorities said investigation is underway to find out an exact cause. They said the flare was believed to have started at the sauna facility and women's bathhouse located on the third and fourth floor.