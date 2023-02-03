[Herald Interview] ‘Nine Fox Gambit’ author highlights history, gender in sci-fi fantasy romance

Yoon Ha Lee (Hubble)

The Korean edition of the science fiction fantasy novel “Phoenix Extravagant” by Korean American author Yoon Ha Lee hit local bookshelves on Jan. 17. The book was published by Hubble, a sci-fi imprint of East-Asia Publishing Co. The English edition was released in October 2020. The three-time Hugo Award nominee for his space opera trilogy “Machineries of Empire” -- which includes “Ninefox Gambit,” “Raven Stratagem” and “Revenant Gun” -- returned this time with a history-inflected romance story set in the alternate universe of Hwaguk, loosely based on Korea under Japanese occupation (1910-1945). For the fantasy sci-fi writer, bringing actual history to the pages was a challenge. However, Lee said he wanted to go back and look at the period that was important in shaping modern Korea's development. “I’m mostly known for science fiction set in the distant future, but history always informs where we go. You can’t understand the present or the future without understanding the past,” Lee said during an online interview with The Korea Herald earlier in the week. The author cautiously said that the connection here was personal because he suspects his grandfather was a Japanese collaborator during the colonial period. His grandfather was fluent in Japanese and had gone to university in Japan. “I didn’t put the pieces together as to what that meant. He passed away some years ago and I never had a chance to talk to him about this -- what was that like, what were the compromises (he) had to make. It was kind of hard to process,” Lee said.

Korean edition of "Phoenix Extravagant" by Yoon Ha Lee (Hubble)

Lee said that he wanted to know more and write about the colonial period, which is not as well-known in the West. Many parts of the book's setting and plot are reminiscent of Japanese initiatives at the time to eradicate Korean culture. The Empire of Razan has conquered the land of Hwaguk and renamed it Administrative Territory 14. The empire strives to erase the names, language and art of the defeated Hwaguk. While the Razanians turn their eyes to the empire’s borders under the looming threat from Westerners, the Hwaguk people gather strength to fight for their independence. The themes of art and colonialism are interwoven in the journey of the protagonist Jebi, an ordinary artist trying to get by in her conquered homeland. Jebi is not cut out to be a fighter -- she is a painter, yearning for a chance to paint and explore art. But she fails the entrance examination to the Ministry of Art and is thrown out of the house by her sister, Bongsunga, for taking the test. A desperate Jebi accepts a mysterious job offer from the Ministry of Armor and is tasked with bringing a dragon automaton named Arazi to life through painting. The dragon ironically turns out to be a pacifist. Lee’s strength in featuring elements from Korean mythology, legend, culture and lifestyle shines through in the story. For example, characters’ names like Jebi and Bongsunga mean swallow and balsam in Korean. Other Korean elements naturally thrown into scenes include a nine-tailed fox, Korean-style pottery, the taegeuk symbol and a tea similar to yulmucha.

English edition of "Phoenix Extravagant" by Yoon Ha Lee (Solaris)