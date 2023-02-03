[Herald Interview] Musical producer Shin Chun-soo sets sights beyond Korea

OD Co. Chief Producer and CEO Shin Chun-soo poses for photos during an interview with The Korea Herald on Jan. 12. (Im Se-joon/The Koera Herald)

Shin Chun-soo, chief producer of OD Co., has been dealing with thyroid problems recently, a condition he described as even harder to deal with than his open-heart surgery two years ago. Shin confesses to being less and less stimulated by company. Once an extrovert, he has retreated to literature and musical books in his enduring search for inspiration.

But when he talks about musicals and his upcoming projects in and outside Korea, his face lights up. Shin was originally a wannabe movie director in his 20s. One day, after taking the helm of a stage-musical, he realized he had discovered his calling, and has been inextricably linked with Korean musical productions since.

OD Co. celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2021. Since the company started in 2001 with a production of “Singin' in the Rain,” he has produced various licensed and original musicals, including "Sweeney Todd," "Death Note," "Jekyll & Hyde" and more.

Shin has become one of the producers credited with bringing about the heyday of the country’s musical scene, which accounts for nearly 80 percent of its performing arts in terms of revenue and the number of performances. In 2022, out of a total 425.3 billion won ($346 million) of revenue generated in the performing arts industry, 76 percent stemmed from musicals, according to the Korea Performing Arts Box Office Information System.

'The Great Gatsby'

Shin also has a rare career achievement outside Korea, from which he hopes to achieve more.

He has taken to podiums for acceptance speeches at several musical awards ceremonies, but he still dreams of more -- to produce a successful production on Broadway, where top productions are visited by audiences from all over the world.

While it is practically unprecedented for a Korean producer to work on Broadway, he has had not one, but two chances as a co-producer on Broadway -- “Holler If Ya Hear Me” and “Doctor Zhivago” -- but they were not commercially successful. So while he recognizes their value, he won't stop with those experiences.

"Unlike other content like movies or TV dramas, which can tell their story through subtitles, musicals still have language barriers. For that reason, I believe, for a musical to be influential globally, it is important to be recognized at the center for musicals," he said.

His next attempt to crack the Big Apple is a production of “The Great Gatsby,” based on the namesake novel, which fell out of copyright on Dec. 31, 2020 in the US.

Shin’s musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel about nouveau riche Jay Gatsby, who pursues his love object Daisy Buchanan, will feature a jazz and pop-infused score with music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and writing by Kait Kerrigan. The industry reading of “The Great Gatsby” took place in December last year and it is likely to be unveiled in 2023 or 2024.

“Members of the creative team might have different nationalities, but their passion knows no boundaries. It’s really exciting because we’re working for one purpose -- to make a great piece,” Shin said.