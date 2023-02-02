Korea Foundation looks for print artists to join Chiang Mai residency program

Korea Foundation and the ASEAN Foundation are inviting five contemporary Korean artists to take part in the inaugural "Konnect ASEAN – Chiang Mai Print Residency for Korean artists," which will take place in northern Thailand's Chiang Mai.

The monthlong program that will start in July is to provide access to print studios, public programs and other promotional activities for print artists while they work in the city.

The residency program will promote collaboration and networking among the Korean artists and 10 artists from Southeast Asian countries. The artists will be expected to create works in an open studio format. The studios include CAP Studio - Chiangmai Art on Paper, Cha-Mai Home Studio, Detales Studio, Halo Printmaking Studio, Jojo Kobe Art Gallery, Mezz Press and Prawin Print Studio.

Participating artists’ work will be exhibited in Bangkok and Chiang Mai in Thailand; Jakarta in Indonesia and Busan.

Artwork production costs, airfare and travel expenses will be provided by the organizers.

Artists should have a university degree in visual arts and be under the age of 40. Applications for the program should be submitted online at the KF ASEAN Culture House website by Feb. 28.