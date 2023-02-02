[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul presents special dim sum brunch Four Seasons Hotel Seoul's authentic Cantonese Chinese restaurant, "Yu Yuan," presents "Weekend Champagne and Dim Sum Brunch," starting Saturday. Yu Yuan's special brunch features Hong Kong's unique food culture, yamcha, which means to enjoy a variety of food including dim sum, with tea for breakfast and lunch, with friends and family. All dishes are prepared by dim sum chef Jia Wen Li, who has more than 20 years of experience. Brunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every weekend, until March 26. The course menu costs 160,000 won, and three glasses of champagne is offered for an additional 100,000 won. For reservations, call (02) 6388-5500

Paradise Hotel Busan presents 'Strawberry Blossom Festa' Paradise Hotel Busan, located along the scenic Haeundae Beach, presents "Strawberry Blossom Festa," featuring menus that use seasonal strawberries, throughout Feb. 28. More than 30 kinds of strawberry-topped or mixed desserts will be on display at On the Plate, the hotel's premium buffet restaurant. Representative menu items include the strawberry cheesecake, strawberry egg tart and strawberry crumble. The hotel's lobby floor bakery, Paradise Boutique, offers various dessert pastries that feature strawberries. The lobby lounge dessert and tea area, Crystal Garden, offers "Strawberry Afternoon Tea" set, presenting three different strawberry beverages and cocktails. For reservations, call (051)742-2121.

Grand Josun Jeju presents spring packages with vouchers, gifts Luxury resort hotel, Grand Josun Jeju, presents spring packages that offer hotel restaurant vouchers and gift sets to guests staying at the hotel from March 1 to May 31. The "Spring Voyage" package includes breakfast for two at restaurant Aria, with fresh goat milk served from March. Guests who choose the day option of the package can enjoy the Jeju hallabong (a type of tangerine) bingsu, while night option offers a bottle of wine and cheese platter. Both menus will be served outdoors with live music performances offered in the evening. The "Amazing Basket" package offers complimentary heart stickers with Amazing Brewing Company's special heart-edition stout beers. The package starts at 330,000 won. For inquiries, call 1811-0511.

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents seasonal delicacies JW Marriott Hotel Seoul's buffet restaurant, Flavors, presents a series of gourmet journeys through Feb. 28. The restaurant serves a buffet of seasonal seafood dishes in Western, Chinese, Korean and Japanese styles, including scallops and pen shells, clam stew, deep-fried oysters, braised rockfish, tuna tataki and seafood soup. The dessert selection features 10 creations made with seasonal strawberries. The Lounge at the hotel’s eighth-floor reception lobby also serves a strawberry afternoon tea set comprising five strawberry desserts and six savory items, as well as strawberry bingsu. For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6268.