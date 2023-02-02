 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

Seoul stocks end higher after Fed decision

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 2, 2023 - 16:17       Updated : Feb 2, 2023 - 16:17
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Seoul shares closed higher Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street, after the Federal Reserve delivered a small rate hike while acknowledging progress in its battle against inflation. The Korean won rose against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 19.08 points, or 0.78 percent, to close at 2,468.88 points.

Trading volume was moderate at 682.5 million shares worth some 9 trillion won, with gainers outnumbering losers 604 to 264.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.02 percent higher at 34,092.96 points, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 2 percent to 11,816.32.

The Fed raised the benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points Wednesday as expected, and its Chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank needs "substantially more evidence" to be confident that inflation is on a downward path.

"Local stocks got a boost as the Fed said the US economy is moving toward lower inflation though it plans additional rate hikes," You Myeong-gan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities Co., said.

Foreigners bought a net 554.89 billion won worth of stocks, offsetting institutions and individuals' stock selling valued at 632 billion won.

In Seoul, tech and auto stocks led gains.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. jumped 2.8 percent to 63,500 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 2.2 percent to 93,400 won, No. 2 carmaker Kia Corp. gained 0.3 percent to 69,700 won, and leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution was up 2 percent to 533,000 won.

Among decliners, national flag carrier Korean Air Co. fell 1.4 percent to 24,000 won, the country's sole aircraft manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries Co. declined 0.5 percent to 48,250 won, and state utility Korea Electric Power Corp. shed 0.9 percent to 19,490 won.

The local currency closed at 1,220.30 won against the US dollar, up 11 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114