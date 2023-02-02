 Back To Top
Entertainment

J-Hope of BTS drops teaser trailer for ‘J-Hope IN THE BOX ‘ documentary

By Hong Yoo
Published : Feb 2, 2023 - 15:49       Updated : Feb 2, 2023 - 15:49
Teaser clip of
Teaser clip of "J-Hope IN THE BOX" documentary. (Disney Plus Korea)

Disney Plus released another trailer for the documentary of BTS’ J-Hope “J-Hope IN THE BOX” on Thursday.

The trailer titled “J-Hope meets Jung Ho-seok” shows J-Hope, the K-pop superstar, interviewing his normal self as Jung Ho-seok, which is his real name.

“J-Hope IN THE BOX” is a documentary produced by BTS’ agency Hybe. The documentary follows J-Hope for around 200 days, documenting his journey in releasing his solo debut album “Jack in the Box.”

The BTS rapper landed 17th on the Billboard 200 with his first formal solo album.

In the trailer, Jung Ho-seok shares his story of the days when he used to dream of becoming a K-pop artist. J-Hope also shares the behind story of his performance as a headliner at Lollapalooza 2022 in August.

J-Hope was the first Korean musician to headline Lollapalooza, an annual four-day music festival held in Chicago’s Grand Park.

When asked by J-Hope what has been the most important things in his life, Jung Ho-seok said “In the past, it was my dream. Currently it is an endeavor and in the future it will be a challenge.” He added, “Endeavors can be a challenge and my dream can be a challenge so for me every moment in life is meaningful.”

On the other hand, Jung Ho-seok asked J-Hope about what he put the most effort into when carrying out his solo stage at Lollapalooza.

“The Lollapallooza stage which was a big challenge will be left as history for J-Hope. I did put effort into everything from lightning, stage preparation, to the sound system. But I put the most effort into showing the most of what J-Hope had prepared and practiced for the stage,” J-Hope said.

“J-Hope IN THE BOX” premieres on Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. via Disney Plus and the fan community platform Weverse.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
