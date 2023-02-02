US Fed hike, inflation create rate-setting challenge for BOK

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Market expectation of a Bank of Korea rate freeze is growing, following the US Federal Reserve's rate raise by 25 basis points, its slowest pace in nearly a year. The US base interest rate climbed to 4.5-4.75 percent per annum as the Fed raised the key rate by 0.25 percentage point from the previous 4.25-4.5 percent at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday. The hike was in line with market expectations that projected the Fed would raise rates more slowly, after an aggressive monetary tightening cycle which began in June last year to tame high inflation. With the Fed seeming to be nearing the end of the cycle, the Korean currency strengthened up to 1,216.6 won against the greenback as of press time. The currency opened at 1,220 won, the lowest in 10 months since the 1,219.5 won in April 7, following the FOMC's decision. The slowed rate hike signaled a green light for the local stock market, too. South Korea's benchmark Kospi opened at 2,481.94, 32.14 points higher than that of Wednesday's closing price, while Kosdaq kicked off at 759.53, up 8.57 points from the previous day.

More concerns for BOK With the Fed slowing down on the rate hike, the Bank of Korea’s concerns deepened. With the BOK's base rate standing at 3.5 percent, the gap between the base rate of Korea and the US goes up to 1.25 percentage points, following Wednesday’s increase. The gap marks the biggest since October 2000 when the figure stood at 1.5 percentage points. The Korean central bank could likely be pressured to raise the rate by at least 25 basis points to narrow the gap over concerns of a possible foreign capital outflow and fall of the Korean currency against the dollar. A few hours after the FOMC announced its rate decision, the country's top finance executives, including BOK Gov. Rhee Chang-yong, Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho, Financial Services Commission chief Kim Joo-hyun and Financial Supervisory Service chief Lee Bok-hyun, held a meeting. Choo said the Fed's rate raise will lead to a decline in economic volatility for Korea. “The volatility has decreased owing to the efforts of the government to stabilize the market and as major countries are slowing the pace of monetary tightening policies,” Choo said. "If the gap in the market expectation and the Fed continues on potential rate fall within the year, this could lead to more volatility of the global finance market in the future,” he said. Meanwhile, Korea still needs to tame ongoing inflation. Though the inflation was evaluated to have passed its peak last year, the numbers say otherwise. Korea's consumer prices, an important measure of inflation, climbed 5.2 percent on-year in January. The prices of utility services, including electricity, gas and water bills, went up by 28.3 percent on-year, the highest record since the figures were measured separately in 2010. It has gone well beyond the 2 percent target range set by the central bank. With more price hikes slated for public utility charges such as subway and bus fares, consumer prices are unlikely to start to fall.