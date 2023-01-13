BOK raises rate for 7th consecutive time to 3.5 percent

The Bank of Korea raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.5 percent Friday.

The decision marks the seventh benchmark rate raise in a row since April last year and comes after a 0.25 percentage hike delivered at the last meeting in November.

The bank’s decision falls in line with the expectations of the market, which reflected a consensus that the BOK has slowed down its rate hikes after two 50-basis point increases last year.

The latest raise continues the bank's 18-month monetary tightening cycle, aimed to combat ongoing inflation which is currently above 5 percent.

With the increase, the base rate is now what the central bank projected to be the terminal rate at end-2022.

The next round of rate-setting meeting is slated to take place on Feb. 23, following the US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Jan. 31-Feb. 1.