 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

BOK raises rate for 7th consecutive time to 3.5 percent

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jan 13, 2023 - 10:45       Updated : Jan 13, 2023 - 10:56

 

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong speaks at a Monetary Policy Committee meeting held Friday. (Yonhap)
Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong speaks at a Monetary Policy Committee meeting held Friday. (Yonhap)

The Bank of Korea raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.5 percent Friday.

The decision marks the seventh benchmark rate raise in a row since April last year and comes after a 0.25 percentage hike delivered at the last meeting in November.

The bank’s decision falls in line with the expectations of the market, which reflected a consensus that the BOK has slowed down its rate hikes after two 50-basis point increases last year.

The latest raise continues the bank's 18-month monetary tightening cycle, aimed to combat ongoing inflation which is currently above 5 percent.

With the increase, the base rate is now what the central bank projected to be the terminal rate at end-2022.

The next round of rate-setting meeting is slated to take place on Feb. 23, following the US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Jan. 31-Feb. 1.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114