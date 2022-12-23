 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

BOK hints on interest rate hikes for 2023

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Dec 23, 2022 - 15:40       Updated : Dec 23, 2022 - 15:40
Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong explains the latest inflation-related conditions at a press briefing held at the central bank’s headquarters in Seoul, Tuesday. (Joint Press Corps)
Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong explains the latest inflation-related conditions at a press briefing held at the central bank’s headquarters in Seoul, Tuesday. (Joint Press Corps)

The Bank of Korea put forward price stability as its major commitment for next year, hinting on further hikes of its key rate to fight ongoing inflation.

The central bank released a report on its monetary policy for next year on Friday, suggesting forecasts on the economic outlooks in and out Korea. The bank said it will focus on price stability next year, so that consumer inflation will move towards the target level, currently set at 2 percent.

“Although consumer inflation is expected to be in the mid-3 percent level next year, uncertainties remain high surrounding the projections for factors such as the extent of economic slowdown at home and abroad,” the report read.

According to the BOK, while the spike in the inflation rate is likely to continue throughout next year, the economic growth rate of 2023 will likely be lower than that of this year’s. Last month, the bank suggested the local economy to grow by 1.7 percent next year.

The economic growth rate will fall below expectations due to the global economic slowdown during the first half of next year, while domestic consumption recovery will struggle to pick up due to higher interest rates, the bank said.

However, the bank said “the sluggishness is expected to gradually ease from the second half of 2023 as external uncertainties diminish,” suggesting a brighter outlook for the second half of next year.

Nevertheless, the bank warned of high volatility for the finance and foreign exchange markets in 2023.

“Financial and foreign exchange markets could see heightened volatility for a considerable time as there are domestic and external risk factors,” the bank said, citing continued monetary tightening in major countries and credit-risk aversion in the real estate-related financial markets to the risks.

“There is a possibility that the instability in the related financial markets such as real estate project financing loans is likely to intensify again if the slowdown in the real estate market turns out to be greater than expected,” it said.

The central bank vowed to step up its monitoring of financial and foreign exchange markets and the overall financial system, implementing market stabilization measures when needed.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114