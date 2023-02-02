Samsung targets double-digit growth in Galaxy S sales

At a press conference, Samsung Electronics President Roh Tae-moon touts the new Galaxy S23 as the “most powerful S series,” showing confidence in achieving more than 10 percent growth in sales. (Samsung Electronics)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Samsung Electronics’ mobile head Roh Tae-moon said the South Korean tech titan counts on demand for its premium smartphone devices to drive double-digit growth in sales this year, despite the consumers’ pent-up desire for a phone shopping and macroeconomic headwinds.

At a press conference held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Wednesday, following the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, Roh showed confidence in expanding the tech firm’s presence in a global premium smartphone market with its latest Galaxy S23 smartphone lineup.

“We expect this year’s annual sales of both the Galaxy S and foldable lineups to grow globally by double digits compared to last year,” Roh said. “Despite the unfavorable economic conditions, our premium strategies will help us lead the market.”

Recently, the global smartphone market has experienced a sharp decline in demand due to the economic downturn. The annual global smartphone shipments fell 12 percent on-year to fewer than 1.2 billion units in 2022, according to market researcher Canalys.

Samsung was no exception. The company’s mobile experience business saw a decrease in its profit earned in 2022 due to reduced smartphone shipments. On Tuesday’s earnings call for the fourth quarter, Samsung reported a sharp drop in its operating profit of 43.3 trillion won ($351.7 billion), down by 16 percent on-year, despite record sales.

The poor performance was contrary to its smartphone shipment record in 2022. Samsung kept its No. 1 position among the top five vendors around the world, claiming a 22 percent market share with 257.9 million shipments, Canalys data showed.

Yet Samsung’s rival Apple came second with shipments of 232.2 million and a 19 percent market share, despite ending 2022 with its first-ever double-digit decline in the cited period.

In October, Apple announced the result of its fourth-quarter business performance. It posted record revenue of $90.1 billion during the September-December period, up 8 percent from a year prior.