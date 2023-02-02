 Back To Top
National

Seoul to build forests named after celebrities along Han River

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Feb 2, 2023 - 14:20       Updated : Feb 2, 2023 - 14:20
This image shows a forest named after boy band BTS’ Jungkook. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)
The Seoul metropolitan government’s Hangang Project Headquarters said Thursday that it would help fandoms, organizations and citizens create forests named after celebrities in the Han River Park.

Starting this spring, the headquarters plan to build a 10,000 square meter forest dubbed the “Star Forest” in Seoul’s Nanji Hangang Park as it expects a surge in fans’ donations following the increasing popularity of Korean culture.

The headquarters said it would actively support those willing to participate by helping make an information board and a celebrity plaque if needed. It also added that it would help arrange and plant the trees, as well as display celebrities’ handprints and life-size cutouts.

There are currently nine Han River forests jointly created by the Korean Federation for Environmental Movement and K-pop fans.

“Hopefully, the forest would help raise climate change awareness and become a must-visit tourist attraction,” said Joo Yong-tae, head of Hangang Project Headquarters, in a press release.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
