 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

KIS offers diverse learning experiences through MISTI workshop

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Feb 2, 2023 - 13:42       Updated : Feb 2, 2023 - 13:42
KIS students attend MISTI workshop held in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province, last month. (Courtesy of KIS)
KIS students attend MISTI workshop held in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province, last month. (Courtesy of KIS)

Korea International School held the Massachusetts Institute of Technology International Science and Technology Initiatives in January for the first time in three years to offer new learning experiences to students.

During the weeklong sessions between MIT and KIS students offered context-rich learning to middle and high school students in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Some sessions included learning how to design programs using CAD, Onshape and Adobe Illustrator and constructing a fish tank using a 3D printer and laser cutter.

Katherine Noll, the coordinator for the KIS MISTI workshop, explained that the learning opportunities were able to empower students.

“When students explore beyond their current level of understanding in a supportive, inquisitive environment, they develop the confidence to ask questions, collaborate and solve the problems,” she said.

KIS teamed up with the MISTI in 2014 to allow students to explore new learning experiences. The program had been on hiatus since January 2020 due to the pandemic.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114