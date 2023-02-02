KIS offers diverse learning experiences through MISTI workshop

Korea International School held the Massachusetts Institute of Technology International Science and Technology Initiatives in January for the first time in three years to offer new learning experiences to students.

During the weeklong sessions between MIT and KIS students offered context-rich learning to middle and high school students in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Some sessions included learning how to design programs using CAD, Onshape and Adobe Illustrator and constructing a fish tank using a 3D printer and laser cutter.

Katherine Noll, the coordinator for the KIS MISTI workshop, explained that the learning opportunities were able to empower students.

“When students explore beyond their current level of understanding in a supportive, inquisitive environment, they develop the confidence to ask questions, collaborate and solve the problems,” she said.

KIS teamed up with the MISTI in 2014 to allow students to explore new learning experiences. The program had been on hiatus since January 2020 due to the pandemic.