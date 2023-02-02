 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Maximum 15-year imprisonment to be sought for house rental scam convicts

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 2, 2023 - 11:47       Updated : Feb 2, 2023 - 11:49
(123rf)
(123rf)

A maximum of 15-year imprisonment will be sought for those convicted of house rental scams, the government said Thursday, as part of efforts to crack down on a growing number of fraud crimes against tenants.

The decision was made during a government meeting presided over by Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho as the country is grappling with increasing cases of house rental scams.

Many tenants were left unable to recoup their house rental deposits in a series of "jeonse" frauds. Jeonse is the mainstream house rental arrangement in South Korea where the renter makes a lump-sum deposit instead of paying monthly rent and the money is returned at the end of the lease.

In one of many notorious cases, a real estate consultant masterminded the purchase of 628 homes in the capital area under borrowed names, leaving dozens of tenants unable to retrieve their jeonse deposits when the legal property holder died suddenly without paying back the money.

Under the tightened countermeasure plan, the Justice Ministry will seek to have prosecutors proactively demand the maximum possible prison sentence of 15 years for people convicted of jeonse scams.

The maximum imprisonment applicable to fraud convicts stands at 10 years, but the ministry said the sentence can be increased by an additional five years for aggravated fraud cases.

Police and the prosecution will also work closely with the land and other ministries to get to the bottom of house rental scams and bring scammers to justice, the justice ministry said.

In the past six months, a total of 145 people had been indicted and made to stand trial on charges related to house rental scams.

The justice ministry also plans to revise the Housing Lease Protection Act so as to better help tenants recoup jeonse deposits promptly in the event of the landlord's death. (Yonhap)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114