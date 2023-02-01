[Herald Review] Classic play ‘Seagull’ brings authenticity, sincerity to stage

The classic tale of Anton Chekhov’s play “The Seagull” fills the stage for two hours and 10 minutes with sympathetic characters and their presence.

Classical plays suffer from the general prejudice that they are boring, but in "The Seagull" directed by 88-year-old actor Lee Soon-jae, the cast of veteran actors delivers Chekhov's message that still resonates with audiences today.

Set in a countryside mansion belonging to Sorin, a retired civil servant, the play starts with all 12 characters gathered at a lakeside park to see an unconventional metaphorical play written by aspiring playwright Treplev, Sorin's nephew. The play stars Treplev's muse, Nina, an innocent young woman who dreams of becoming an actor.

The gathering goes awry when Treplev’s play is met with general disapproval, especially by Treplev’s mother Irina, a fading actor, who dislikes his new style of theater. Irina is on a brief vacation visiting the ailing Sorin with her lover, Trigorin, a famous but indecisive novelist.

The scene hints at generational conflict and tragic romantic entanglements among the characters -- Nina falls in love with Trigorin, and Masha, the estate manager’s daughter, is enamored of Treplev. Melancholy surrounds their unrequited love.

At first, the 12-person play can be overwhelming trying to keep track of all the different Russian-style names and nicknames. But the narrative mainly revolves around four central characters -- Treplev, Nina, Irina and Trigorin -- and the twists and turns in their relationships.