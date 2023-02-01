 Back To Top
Life&Style

Overseas Koreans Foundation provides traditional instruments, costumes

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Feb 2, 2023 - 15:31       Updated : Feb 2, 2023 - 15:31

Korean drum buk (123rf)
Korean drum buk (123rf)

Overseas Korean schools, cultural communities and organizations can apply to receive traditional cultural items through the Overseas Koreans Foundation’s website, the state-run organization announced Tuesday.

Categories of items include traditional instruments, costumes and folk games. Applications will be accepted online until Feb. 21.

The project’s purpose is for Koreans abroad to maintain and inherit Korean music, arts and culture. While promoting cultural exchanges between generations, the foundation hopes for such activities to expand to support diplomatic events in their country of residence.

Under the traditional instruments category are samulnori sets that include janggu, samulbuk for kids and adults, jing and kkwaenggwari. Set items can also be applied for separately.

Performers' costumes for buchaechum, or Korean fan dance, and samulnori, hanbok sets for children and adults, royal costumes and traditional wedding costumes are also available.

Traditional folk game sets include paengi, jegi, yutnori, gulleongswae hoops and gonggi. Tuho, a game of throwing arrows into a narrow-necked wooden jar, is also available.

Traditional items not listed under the categories can also be requested.

Applications can be downloaded at the organization's website, korean.net.



By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
