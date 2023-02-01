Foreign minister to lobby for UN seat, nuke talks on US trip

Foreign Minister Park Jin speaks to reporters before flying to the US at Incheon International Airport on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Foreign Minister Park Jin set off on a five-day tour to the United States on Wednesday to drum up support for South Korea’s bid to win a two-year seat on the United Nations Security Council while reinforcing bilateral efforts to denuclearize North Korea.

Seoul, which last served on the UN body from 2013 to 2014, is eyeing another term starting next year -- a move it sees as part of its long-term Indo-Pacific strategy to lead the international conversation on peace by discussing more than an increasingly belligerent Pyongyang. The isolated country fired off a record number of missiles last year, and still shows no signs of dialing back its aggression.

Shortly after meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, Park will hold talks with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss ways to bring North Korea back to nuclear dialogue, the last of which took place on October 2019 between Washington and Pyongyang.

The two failed to work out differences over which steps to take first between starting disarmament and easing sanctions. Park is also expected to meet with senior US officials familiar with the matter, though his office declined to confirm specifics about such a gathering.

The latest talks on North Korea come as the US seeks to reassure South Korea of what it calls an “ironclad” alliance built on US extended deterrence, or Washington’s support involving its nuclear weapons. The US defense chief this week openly reaffirmed commitment to providing such military support in the event of outside attacks on South Korea, a clear message to South Korean skeptics who support an independent nuclear buildup.

Meanwhile, Park is also likely to ask for exemptions to the US Inflation Reduction Act, which many American allies say overly favor locally made electric vehicles at the expense of foreign-made EVs. Seoul has repeatedly joined calls for easing the rules.

Park is also likely to float discussion over a trip by President Yoon Suk Yeol to the US this year to mark the 70th anniversary of their ties.