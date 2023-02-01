 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

1 in 5 Koreans is Starbucks member

By Kim So-yeon
Published : Feb 1, 2023 - 14:50       Updated : Feb 1, 2023 - 14:50
Starbucks Korea holds a gift event from Feb.1 to Feb.7, giving up to 5 stars per drink to its members. (Starbucks Korea)
Starbucks Korea holds a gift event from Feb.1 to Feb.7, giving up to 5 stars per drink to its members. (Starbucks Korea)

Starbucks Korea, the nation’s No.1 specialty coffee chain, said Wednesday that the cumulative users of its customer membership "Starbucks Rewards" has recently hit the 10 million mark.

The figure is twice as high as the 4.1 million members of Twosome Place and the 6 million of Ediya Coffee -- the second and third-largest coffee franchises in Korea by sales.

Having started the membership service in September 2011, the company said more than 100 people signed up as Starbucks members every hour for more than 11 years.

Starbucks membership is largely divided into three levels. New customers start at the Welcome-level, and after the customers pay over 1,000 won ($0.81) with their newly registered Starbucks card, a star is received. When five stars are collected, customers are promoted to the Green-level, moving up to the Gold-level upon reaching 30 stars.

The company said the number of rewards, called stars, collected by the 10 million members was 1.53 billion, and the number of free drinks provided to members exceeded 190 million.

Starbucks membership is not simply just a mileage accumulation service -- the company communicates with the customers through its digital survey platform "My Starbucks Review," using the reviews to improve services and develop new products.

"The biggest driving force behind the growth of the beloved brand is the Starbucks members who have shown us constant interest and support," said Baek Ji-woong, Starbucks Korea’s vice president of new business. “We will create a program that can deliver the best experience to customers.”

Meanwhile, Starbucks will hold a gift event from Feb. 1 to 7, giving up to 5 stars per drink when members purchase a Starbucks-made drink with a registered member card from 10 a.m. until closing time.



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114