[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen’s unit album to feature Peder Elias

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

The upcoming album from Seventeen’s unit BSS will feature Peder Elias and Lee Youngji, according to agency Pledis Entertainment on Monday. Although details are yet to be known, the band’s trio unit of Seungkwan, Dogyeom and Hoshi collaborated with the Norwegian singer and songwriter as well as the South Korean rapper for its first single album “Second Wind” that is due out on Feb. 6. In the meantime, the 13-member act’s reality show “In The Soop Seventeen” started airing the second season on Sunday. It is a spin-off of the BTS version of the show, showing the members taking a break in a hideout surrounded by a forest, and consists of six episodes. The Boyz moves up album release date

(Credit: IST Entertainment)

The Boyz will bring out its eighth EP on Feb. 20, moving up the date by a week, announced agency IST Entertainment on Monday. The change of date is due to that of schedule of the artist, added the agency. The band uploaded a teaser trailer for EP “Be Awake” along with the news on the previous day, in which a series of objects – such as white feather, broken glasses and a card -- that are only visible to the members built up tension for the upcoming music. The bandmates returned from Japan where they greeted fans in Yokohama Feb. 21-22, celebrating their fifth anniversary of debut together. They performed a total of 21 songs each day at their fan meet events titled “The B-Road in Japan.” BTS earns 12th platinum certification in Japan with ‘Idol’

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

BTS earned a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan for its hit song “Idol,” according to the organization on Monday. “Idol” is the main track from “Love Yourself: Answer,” a reissue of the band’s third studio album, from August 2018. The single surpassed 100 million streams to qualify for the certification and became the septet’s 12th song to reach the milestone. “Idol” peaked at No. 11 on Billboard’s Hot 100 when it came out and the music video amassed almost 1.2 billion views on YouTube so far. Meanwhile, its single “Butter” recorded 3 million accumulated points on the Oricon chart, a first in the chart history, as of Monday. “Butter” first made Oricon’s weekly combined single ranking in May 2021 at No. 2 and stayed among top ten for 60 weeks in a row. It remained on the chart at No. 46 as of Jan. 30. Victon’s Han Seungwoo thanks fans after discharge

(Credit: IST Entertainment)