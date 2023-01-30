LG Innotek aims high with new chip substrate plant

LG Innotek Chief Executive Officer Jeong Cheol-dong (fourth from right) poses during a ceremony held at the company's factory in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, on Monday. (LG Innotek)

LG Innotek said Monday it will ramp up development of its flip chip ball grid array packages, or high-density package substrates to secure a top position in the market.

"FC-BGA is a sector LG Innotek can excel in, as the company has been leading the global substrate material market with its unrivaled technology and productivity," said LG Innotek's president and CEO, Jeong Cheol-dong.

"We will create differentiated customer value so the company can lead the global FC-BGA market."

An FC-BGA is a semiconductor package substrate that connects a semiconductor chip to the main board. FC-BGAs are used in CPUs and GPUs for computers, servers and network devices. The demand for FC-BGAs has rapidly grown due to the improvement in chipset performance and the spread of a work-from-home culture.

The South Korean electronics component manufacturer recently held an equipment entry ceremony at its factory in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, that is currently constructing the production line for FC-BGAs. The company purchased the 220,000-square-meter plant in June last year.