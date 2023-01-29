Winter illnesses increase

Unusually cold weather in South Korea is driving a surge in winter illnesses, such as hypothermia, frostbite and chilblains, according to health authorities.

The latest data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency found that the number of patients with these conditions reached 345 as of Friday since December, a 65.9 percent increase from the same period a year ago. The temperature in Seoul last week dropped below minus 17 degrees Celsius, a threshold that the country’s weather agency says has been breached on only 173 days since 1904.

Gyeonggi Province led the patient tally with 69 residents there suffering from winter illnesses, followed by Seoul at 47, Gangwon Province at 46, South Chungcheong at 30 and North Chungcheong Provinces at 23.

Health authorities advised people to avoid outdoor activities as much as possible when cold wave advisories or warnings are in place.

Advisories are issued when morning lows are expected to stay at minus 12 degrees or below for two days and more, or when they are likely to drop by at least 10 degrees from the previous day and remain 3 degrees lower than the annual average. Warnings come into force when the temperatures above -- 12 and 10 degrees -- all turn into 15 degrees.

A mild winter is on the way, officials say, but populations vulnerable to extreme weather like the elderly and homeless are still at a higher risk of winter illnesses as they bear the brunt of a global surge in gas and heating fuel prices.

The presidential office said last week it would double energy vouchers and discounts on gas prices for poorer households this winter, a one-time rule change affecting roughly 2.8 million of the country’s 21.7 million families.

The office blamed the previous government for having missed opportunities to lift gas prices in stages, a step it says was needed to avert the steep increase called for now. Officials who had worked for the previous Moon Jae-in government dispute that, saying the current Yoon Suk Yeol administration, who took power in May last year, had also pushed back on the timeline for its own advantage.