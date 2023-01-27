[New in Korean] Actor Kim Hye-ja's memoir explores 60-year career

"Thank You For Life" by Kim Hye-ja (Suo Books)

Best known for playing the archetypal Korean mother, Kim Hye-ja, 81, has established herself as an iconic actor in the Korean entertainment industry. Over some 60 years, the beloved actress has starred in more than 100 drama series and films, including the recent series “Our Blues” (2022), “The Light in Your Eyes” (2019) and “Dear My Friends” (2016). Kim’s recent memoir, “Thank You For Life” (Suo Books), released Dec. 22, is a "confession" about her career and life -- her anguish about acting, the hopes and passion she found in it. She says what has sustained all these years is gratitude. “I am grateful for being able to forget myself and immerse myself in the next role; having the capacity to memorize a script; and having a piece of work that I can act in,” she writes.

Kim Hye-ja (Hong Jang-hyun/Suo Books)

Kim begins with her childhood. She describes her father, who encouraged her to act while everyone else was opposed to it. She also recounts her high school years, when there were three other students with the same name as her, along with other stories of her youth when she was engrossed in watching films almost every day. Kim also writes about her acting career since her 1961 debut. She says acting is not a job, but her life. She confesses that she completely immerses herself in a character because she has to be wholly “that person” when she takes on a role. However, she is seized with a feeling of emptiness and sadness afterward. Kim criticizes herself for being a perfectionist only when it comes acting, deeming herself a failure as a mother or a wife. She felt like an empty cicada shell when she wasn't acting because she had exhausted all her energy working.

Kim Hye-ja plays a widow who is overly protective of her son in Bong Joon-ho's 2009 film "Mother." (CJ Entertainment)

