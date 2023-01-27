[Today’s K-pop] NCT’s Haechan to resume activities from next week

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Haechan of NCT will restart all activities when NCT 127 returns with repackaged version of its 4th studio album on Jan. 30, SM Entertainment announced Friday. He has been taking a break for about three weeks for health reasons. He had chest problems and has been resting and recovering in accordance with his doctor’s orders. The idol will join the nine-member subunit of NCT as it rolls out “Ay-Yo,” a reissue of its fourth LP “Two Baddies.” “Ay-Yo” will consist of 15 tracks, including three new songs -- main track “Ay-Yo,” “DJ” and “Skyscraper.” With the exception of Haechan, NCT 127 went live in Bogota, Colombia, on Wednesday, holding the first standalone K-pop concert there. It is part of the band’s tour in America that will end in Mexico City on Saturday. NewJeans’ single ‘OMG’ is million-seller

(Credit: Ador)

The first single album from rookie group NewJeans has sold over 1 million copies, according to a local tally. Single “OMG” was released on Jan. 2 and recorded sales over 700,000 in the first week. The six-month old group placed two songs from the album -- titular track and pre-release “Ditto” -- on Billboard’s Hot 100 dated Jan. 28. The former entered the chart at No. 91 and the latter climbed up to No. 85, up 11 rungs from the previous week. Separately, “Ditto” reached 100 million streams on Spotify as of last week, barely over a month since its release. It is the group’s third song to reach the milestone on the platform, after “Hype Boy” and “Attention.” GOT7’s Jackson expands solo tour

(Credit: Team Wang Records)

Jackson of GOT7 added seven more cities to his ongoing solo international tour, agency Team Wang Records said Friday. He has begun his first world tour as a solo musician since November. He performed in London and Paris earlier this month after concerts in Asia and will tour the US, Canada and Mexico from April 26. The tour is named after his first solo full album “Magic Man,” which was released in September and peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200. His first solo album “Mirrors” came out in 2019 and ranked No. 32 on the chart. In the meantime, he will join the lineup for Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April for the second time. He will be featured in Epik High’s upcoming album “Strawberry” as well. Momoland leaves label after 7 years

(Credit: MLD Entertainment)