[Korean Flavors] Onjium updates traditional dishes using seasonal ingredients

Every Monday at Onjium, a restaurant next to Gyeongbokgung Palace where the seasonal menus are inspired by Joseon-period royal cuisine, the hallways and kitchen counters are filled with fresh vegetables and special ingredients that have been flown in from around the country.

“For our seasonal winter menu, we are going to use pheasant from Goryeong in North Gyeongsang Province,” said Onjium Restaurant Head Chef Park Sung-bae.

“I still visit the market every week, such as Noryangjin fish market or Gyeong-dong market, to read the trend of seasonal ingredients. Of course we can simply order online but we believe that the taste of Korean food depends on the season and seasonal ingredients. I try to visit market as much as possible,” Park told The Korea Herald on Jan. 16.

“Our ancestors were clever to notice how a radish turns sweeter in winter, compared to its taste in summer. Bamboo sprouts are salted during spring and stored away, to be eaten during autumn when they have fermented," he said.

"But as there are vinyl greenhouses, we can order strawberries and fatsia shoots ("dureup" in Korean) even in winter -- although the right season for them is spring -- so we decide which ingredients to use in which season,” he added. “We may use fatsia shoots this winter if they taste good.”

At Onjium, the menu is changed every two months to reflect the season. Park believes using locally sourced seasonal ingredients allows for a revival of traditional court dishes and unique regional menus that also suit the palate of people today.

Chefs here work on modernizing the concept of royal food, seeking diversity in Korean cuisine.

“The people who enjoy the food and the ingredients have changed over time. We cannot 100 percent revive the old dishes with heritage, although many of the recipes have been passed down from generation to generation. Our aim is to revive the traditional Korean food with diversity, in terms of ingredients, and with modernity, in terms of target audience,” said Onjium Food Studio Head Artisan Cho Eun-hee, who is also responsible for the fine dining experience at Onjium.

Giving an example of how asparagus and coffee, once foreign, are now widely enjoyed by Koreans, Park added that finding the balance between tradition and contemporary is Onjium's distinctive concept.

“In case of dessert, we gave a Korean spin to western tiramisu by combining it with rice cake, or sometimes replacing byeonggwa (traditional cookie) with bread,” he added.