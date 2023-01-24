Hong Sang-soo's 'In Water' invited to Berlin Film Festival

Director Hong Sang-soo speaks at a press conference for the film “The Novelist's Film” at the 72th Berlin International Film Festival in Berlin, February 2022. (Berlin International Film Festival)

South Korean director Hong Sang-soo will be showing in competition at the Berlin International Film Festival for the fourth consecutive year.

Hong’s 29th feature “In Water” will be competing in the Encounters category with 16 other films at the festival scheduled for Feb. 16-23, according to the lineup for the 73rd edition announced on Monday.

Established in 2020, the Encounters category is a competitive section devoted to new cinematic visions. The platform aims to foster aesthetically and structurally daring works from independent and innovative filmmakers, according to the festival website.

“In Water” will be a world premiere starring Shin Seok-ho, Ha Seong-guk and Kim Seung-yun. The film is scheduled to hit local theaters in the first half of the year.