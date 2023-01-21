 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Life&Style

COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Sat. tally in 13 weeks

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 21, 2023 - 13:38       Updated : Jan 21, 2023 - 13:38
A temporary testing clinic is set up outside an expressway stop in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, ahead of Seollal holiday falling Jan. 21-24. (Yonhap)
A temporary testing clinic is set up outside an expressway stop in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, ahead of Seollal holiday falling Jan. 21-24. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to the lowest number for a Saturday in 13 weeks, health authorities said.

The country reported 27,654 new COVID-19 infections, including 85 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 29,982,905, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The tally marked the lowest for any Saturday since Oct. 22 last year, when the country reported 26,892 new cases.

The country added 51 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 33,185. The number of critically ill patients came to 436, down from 453 the previous day, the KDCA said.

On Friday, the government said it will lift a mask mandate for most public indoor spaces on Jan. 30, but people will still be required to wear masks on public transportation and in medical facilities.

The government has also been closely watching overseas visitors amid the recent surge in infections in China following Beijing's lifting of its zero-COVID policy in December.

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114