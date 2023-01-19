 Back To Top
National

KB Financial recognized as global sustainability leader

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Jan 19, 2023 - 15:07       Updated : Jan 19, 2023 - 15:07
KB Financial Group headquarters in western Seoul (KB Financial Group)
KB Financial Group headquarters in western Seoul (KB Financial Group)

KB Financial Group on Thursday announced that it has made the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list in recognition of its environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) efforts.

It was ranked 68th on the list by Canada-based global research firm Corporate Knights.

“Making the top 100 global sustainable companies list is the result of all executives and employees putting their minds into practicing ESG management for a sustainable future,” a KB Financial Group official said.

“We will fulfill our role and responsibility as a leading global ESG management company.”

The Canadian research company looks into 25 different areas including carbon productivity, percentage of non-male directors, percentage of sustainable revenue, percentage of sustainable investment and climate commitment to select the top 100 firms among more than 6,000 corporations with revenues over $1 billion.

According to KB Financial Group, it was recognized for being a leader in providing ESG-friendly financial services.

The banking holdings firm is the only Korean financial company on the list. One other Korean firm -- Samsung SDI -- was also included.

In November last year, the Korean financial group was honored with the top prize at the 2022 KCGS ESG awards organized by the Korea Institute of Corporate Governance and Sustainability. In the think tank's ESG valuation, it also received an A+ rating in all areas.

The Korean financial company also made S&P Global’s Dow Jones Sustainability World Index in December for the seventh consecutive year.



By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
