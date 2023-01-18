US soldier in 20s found dead in S. Korea

A US Forces Korea service member has died from a fall in the southern county of Chilgok, North Gyeongsang Province, police and the provincial fire station headquarters said Wednesday.

The 28-year-old woman was found dead at the parking lot of her residence at 3:03 a.m. on Wednesday in the town of Waegwan, where the US Army base Camp Carroll is located, according to local media reports.

The US staff sergeant was transferred by fire authorities to a hospital, but died. South Korean police have been investigating the accident with the presumption that she took her own life. She is believed to have fallen from the fourth floor.

The case will be handed over to the US Forces Korea after the completion of the police investigation process.

The US 8th Army confirmed to The Korea Herald that it had a “death of a service member at 3:00 a.m. early this morning,” declining to share further details.

“As a matter of policy, we are withholding additional details until their next of kin has been notified,” it added.